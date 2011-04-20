A Whole Bunch Of Blistering Earnings Just Came Out

Photo: AP
Some good news for the bulls. The after hours is session is showing a series of good earnings.Wynn, the casino gaming, just crushed estimates on the top and bottom line thanks to gigantic growth in Macau.
Earnings in Macau were up about 50%. Revenue jumped about 20% even in Las Vegas.
The stocks up a couple per cent after hours
Next up was IBM, which not only beat expectations, but also raised full-year guidance to $13.15 from $13.00.
Asia-Pacific revenue was particularly impressive, up 12%.
As for the after-hours jump, it too is the same.
Another huge winner: Virtualization company VMWare stock is up 10% after hours after a hike to expectations.
Finally, Intel just smashed estimates, and the stock is up 5%.
Between this news, and today’s rebound, this all should help bulls tomorrow.
