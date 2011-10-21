The Real Reason Steve Wynn Holds The Best Conference Calls In The World

Yesterday we published our notes from Steve Wynn’s awesome rant on Obama, politics, OccupyWallStreet, the deficit, regulation, the war on the rich, and everything else that was on his mind.



It was the last question on the Wynn Resorts conference call, and the analyst basically egged him on, asking his opinion on the protests, Obama, and the GOP field.

But while the rant was great, there’s another reason Wynn conference calls are the best there is.

Kid Dynamite, who first turned us onto Wynn conference calls, notes that what really makes them special, is the fact that Wynn knows the ins and outs of his business like nobody else in the world.

Check out this back-and-forth on the specificity of Wynn’s casino win-rate, and the impact of the high-rollers playing baccarat:

“Dennis I. Forst – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

I don’t know whether Marilyn is the right person to ask or…

Stephen A. Wynn

I am. I am in this case because I do know the answer.

Dennis I. Forst – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

OK. The low hold in the quarter, was that associated with maybe one group or one month or one event? Or was that pretty much across the board?

Stephen A. Wynn

No, it was Baccarat.

Dennis I. Forst – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Obviously, Baccarat. But was is it one specific…

Stephen A. Wynn

No.

Dennis I. Forst – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Time period…

Stephen A. Wynn

No.

Dennis I. Forst – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Or kind of throughout the whole quarter?

Stephen A. Wynn

No. They come in and they come in groups outside with 6 and 3 and 4. And we have guys who win $7 million and $6 million. A casino that can win $200 million or $300 million at Baccarat can do that. Our Baccarat percentage overall is wonderful. It holds up to casino, but you do get these kinds of fluctuations. This month, it was off by 3% or 4%, if you take it the way we usually look at it. And that would’ve been about $15 million to $20 million in Las Vegas.

Dennis I. Forst – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Yes. But I guess [indiscernible] on the question. Was it all at one time?

Stephen A. Wynn

Everything was normal outside of Baccarat.

Dennis I. Forst – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Right. Was the Baccarat low hold over a short period of time or spread out?

Matt Maddox

Dennis, you’ve seen the August numbers for the entire city, so you clearly saw that, that was down in August and also in July. So it was each month, but it wasn’t one event that caused this quarter. We have too much volume for one group to come in and cause 5 points of swing. It was really throughout the entire quarter.”

Actually, though, our favourite is this, where he was asked about a specific Macau development. Check out the insane level of detail that Wynn goes into on construction matters:

David B. Katz – Jefferies & Company, Inc., Research Division

I wanted to just ask about the Cotai development project. We’ve certainly read the announcements that you’ve put out, and I think Steve commented earlier about expecting to start to spend a little bit. And there certainly has been some commentary gathered in the press, which can add to some confusion about what the next steps are in the process for moving this project forward. Can you talk about, a, the amount of spending that we should reasonably expect the next year or two; and to the degree that you can arm us for what next steps along the way in this project we should look out for, I hope that would be helpful.

Stephen A. Wynn

The government issues a draft contract, you approve it, discuss it, and then you sign it. We’ve done that. That’s usually associated with the final stages of the choreography in Macau, and they set a premium, they did that. You then wait for its publication in the gazette. At that point, the land process, the land concession grant is completed, and during this process, you’re free to — you’re encouraged, as we have already done, to submit your plans, and we’ve done that. So you get very far down the line, but you have to always be mindful that the government in Macau follows a very set procedure. They do not vary, and you don’t get to rush it or change it. You live with it and respect that process, and it moves along at the speed that they think is appropriate. And then you respond, and we are encouraged that we’re part of that choreography, we’re part of that schedule and the march to completion. All that’s taken into account, and, really, there’s a little more to say to that, except that when the gazette publication takes place and you’re ready to hit the ground with actual foundation draft of work. Hopefully, you will have been approved for your foundation drawings. There’s a great deal of work that does — that takes place on a subterranean basis in the landfill. I remember studying a chart 2 months ago with my colleagues that showed, for example, if you’re interested in this, the high-rise has columns on 36-foot centres and there are 40 of them. There are 40 structural base that are used for suites and rooms. The regular base, 2 rooms, and sometimes 2 structural base were used for super deluxe suites. The building is 98 feet wide. It’s extremely deep because the rooms are 45 feet deep with an 8-foot hallway, which is — you only see 8-foot hallway in buildings. While in Cotai, our typical hallway is 8-foot wide and 7-foot tall. So what happens is that we have 40 columns, 40 structural base and we have 4 of them across the building. There’s one on each outside window and 2 on the interior. So that’s 160 major columns that support a high-rise. Those things are caissons. Those are 10 8- to 12-foot holes that go down until it gets 6 feet into rock, on which there are — on the top of which there are caps that we rest the columns of the heavy hotel. Those 160 caissons alone, I looked at a chart that shows how deep they go to get through the fill of the land and into the 6 feet into rock, and in some cases, we’re as deep as 92 meters and as little as 78 meters. You can imagine the work. And then you have the rest of the public area that involves 15, 20, 25 acres. And those — the rest of that podium building, which is 3 or 4 stories tall that houses the casino, restaurants, VIP rooms, showrooms, spas, swimming pools, villas, and all the rest, garage, those things rest on pile cats. Pilings are nails or spikes that go down as far as I just described in clusters of 6 to 8, like if you put your fingers on the table and the top of your head was the cap, and you rest the columns that support the steel columns, that support the public area on those pile caps. So between caissons and pile caps, you’ve got 10 months or a year of work. Now that’s exactly the way Wynn and Encore were built and all the other hotels that you’re familiar with that belong to our associates and other companies. But subterranean work in Macau is quite a bit different than, for example, building in New York City where the entire island of Manhattan rests on solid granite. And you can erect huge skyscrapers with a mat foundation, not so on landfills. So when you take that into account, just spend a lot of money on foundations. Once you get out of the ground and you’re up at great level, then the buildings are pretty much traditional and they grow very fast, a floor a weak, stuff like that. Is that too much information for you?

Have you ever heard any CEO show that level of detailed, intimate knowledge of the business?

While Wynn’s rants are great, this level of knowledge is really fantastic stuff.

Also one more thing… Wynn’s pre-amble, before he opens it up to questions is about 50-seconds long, as opposed to most earnings calls, where management wastes everyone’s time going over data that everyone can just read for themselves.

