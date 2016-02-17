Wyclef Jean's Reddit AMA crashed and burned so badly that he deleted all of his answers

On February 13, Haitian musician Wyclef Jean hosted a Reddit AMA in honour of the 20th anniversary of his album “The Score.”

In case you’re not familiar, AMA stands for “ask me anything.” Reddit users can submit questions for their favourite celebrities to answer, like this AMA with Stephen Hawking. It’s often a great opportunity for stars to connect with fans in a unique and personal way.

Join me for my @reddit_AMA, now live at https://t.co/3k96Up7ah3!

— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) February 13, 2016

But it looks like the AMA took a turn for the worse. Now when you check it out on Reddit, Wyclef’s user account appears to have been deleted.

Now, the AMA page is just a thread of unanswered questions directed at Wyclef.

Here’s a look. Many of the questions were about Wyclef’s failed charity,Yéle, which previously made headlines for allegations of fraud.

And another one. In 2011, the New York Post reported that only $5.1 million the $16 million Yéle raised for earthquake relief efforts in Haiti actually went towards its intended cause. Amidst this controversy, Yéle closed its door in 2012.

There was plenty of snark from this Redditor.

Not all of the questions were negative, but it looks like Wyclef decided to go ahead and delete his account anyway.

