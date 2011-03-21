Wyclef Jean Was Shot In The Hand In Haiti This Weekend

On Saturday night, just ahead of the Presidential elections in Haity, singer Wyclef Jean was shot in the hand while attending a political rally for musician and Haitian presidential candidate, Michel Martelly.



Update: Or he was hit by a piece of glass.

Details surrounding the incident are somewhat fuzzy. From the WSJ:

A spokesperson for the rapper and humanitarian said that “He was shot in the hand last night. He was released from the hospital. He’s fine now. It happened late yesterday night and he was released after a couple hours.”

She said the gun shot “just grazed his hand” and that he plans to be out in public again today. She didn’t provide any additional details on the circumstances of the shooting. Another representative for the singer said that Jean would likely provide more information today.

Jean, himself a native of Haiti, launched a presidential campaign last year but was disqualified.

