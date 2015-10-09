Wyatt Roy and Blue Chilli team up to 'disrupt Canberra Bureaucracy'

Joe Raedle/Getty

Startup Accelerator Blue Chilli and Wyatt Roy, the new Assistant Minister of Innovation, have teamed up to host a “Policy Hackathon” on the October 17.

It will bring together members of the “innovation ecosystem”; startups, venture funds, accelerators, and incubators etc., together with policy experts from government departments.

“We are looking for the ideas around how we can improve our innovation and startup ecosystem in our country. So that our country can embrace the future and see the future prosperity that we so desperate need.”

Organisers claim that “everything is on the table” for the event, from taxation to education. And it’s not just experts who can join in, if you have an idea or want to contribute you can head over to the OurSay website to comment or vote.

The ideas will be workshopped in teams before being pitched to a panel of government representatives.

We’ll use the hackathon methodology to nominate, select and work together in mixed teams on new government policy ideas designed to foster the growth of innovation industries including tech startups, biotech, agtech, fintech, renewables and resources.

If you want to get in on the event you best be quick, places are limited and invitations go out on the October 13. So sign up here.

