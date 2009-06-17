The Morning Download

Asia Stocks: Nikkei Gains 0.9%

Gold edges up as euro gains, ETF steady

Stocks slide on doubts over econ recovery; oil up

White House Details Financial Revamp Plan Obama’s revamp of financial regulation, set to be released Wednesday, seeks to toughen oversight, push for regulation of derivatives and create a consumer protection agency.

‘Buy China’ policy set to raise tensions Move likely to increase protectionism around the world

Um, the “Great Recession” is tracking the “Great Depression”

Obama Says Unemployment to Reach 10%

Fed Considers Using FOMC Statement to Suppress Rate-Increase Speculation

India’s ‘Totally Unknown’ Mahindra Aims to Beat China’s Carmakers to U.S.

Bank of America’s Lewis Loses His Mind to Lawyers: David Reilly

Wine ‘Spot Market’ Puts Collectors, 12 Million Bottles Online: Elin McCoy

Suitcase With $134 Billion Puts Dollar on Edge: William Pesek

Germans taste machines with Midas touch Plan to install gold-issuing ‘ATMs’ for uncertain times

Take the Train to See Tiger Woods at U.S. Open Golf, organisers Urge Fans

