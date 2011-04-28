WHAT WOULD STEVE DO?: Train Your Mind To Think Like Steve Jobs

Photo: AP

Want to think like Steve Jobs?Erik Calonius, author of 10 Steps Ahead, says all you need to do to is find “flow.”



The phrase “flow” was coined by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi; it refers to a state of mind that’s like daydreaming in the present-tense.

“It’s when the thinker, exhausted, has stopped concentrating on the problem at hand, and the brain slips into that single-mind immersion,” Calonius writes on Fortune.

According to Calonius, MRIs show that brain activity slows during flow. In fact, the thinker may not have a single thought in his or her head.

This clear state of mind is hard to obtain, but when it’s reached, the thinker can have a “eureka” moment. “Whether it is intuition, or visualisation, or the dawning of an awakening that draws the visionary near, at last the time of inspiration arrives,” Calonius writes.

Steve Jobs has had this experience.

“You can feel the direction you’re going,” he says. “And that’s about as close as you can get. Then you just stand back and get out of the way, and these things take on a life of their own.”

