WWII Veteran Beaten To Death In Spokane

KHQ Delbert Belton

A veteran that was wounded during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II was beaten to death Wednesday outside of the Eagles Lodge in Spokane, Seattle Times reports.

Delbert Belton, 88, died from injuries sustained during the attack, which police believe was perpetrated by two African-American male suspects between 16 and 19 years old.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call at 8:15 p.m. and found Belton sitting in his car, suffering from severe injuries to his head. He died at the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Times.

From KXLY:

“Shorty,” as he was known by his friends at the Eagles Lodge, served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific during WWII and was shot in the leg during the Battle of Okinawa. He went on to work at Kaiser Aluminium at the company’s Trentwood plant for more than 30 years.

Police have not yet given any motive, but they did release

surveillance photos of two possible suspects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.