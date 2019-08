Wreckage from Australian WWII aircraft has been discovered deep underwater on the Great Barrier Reef.

The Royal Australian Air Force said the plane was used to fight the Japanese in 1942 when it crashed during an emergency landing.

Produced by Lamar Salter

