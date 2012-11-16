WWII-Era Love Letters Washed Ashore During Sandy

Photo: theknowmad/imgur

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Love letters from World War II written by a New Jersey woman to her boyfriend washed ashore during Superstorm Sandy.A 14-year-old found the 57 letters inside a box walking along a beach in Atlantic Highlands the day after Sandy struck. They chronicled life for Dorothy Fallon and Lynn Farnham from 1942 until the week before they married in 1948. The Vermont native served in the Pacific during the war.



Kathleen Chaney tells WNBC-TV in New York she started playing amateur detective as her son dried the letters.

She left a message on a website where she learned Farnham had died in 1991. A niece contacted her to say 91-year-old Dorothy Fallon Farnham is in frail health in Asbury Park.

It’s believed the letters floated from the Rumson area down the Shrewsbury River into Sandy Hook Bay.

