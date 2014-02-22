Stunning Combat Artwork Reveals WWII Fighting That Will Never Be Seen Again

Battlefield artists were once the only way to capture what really happened in war.

The practice of illustrating combat for people at home began during the Civil War, when special artists, or “specials” embedded with troops on both sides of the Mason-Dixon line.

Even in World War II, more than 100 artists were sent to thirteen theatres of war. The following paintings are specific to combat dogfighting and offer a glimpse into a way of warfare the world may never see again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.