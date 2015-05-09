Russia reveals new high-tech weapon vehicles in a rehearsal for the country's biggest military parade

Russians are gathering on the streets of Moscow to catch a glimpse of rehearsal for a military parade which will mark the 70th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Sources say the parade is said to reveal high tech Russian armour for the first time.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Newsflare.

