Nepal Is Planning To Start Using Unmanned Drones To Catch Poachers

Photo: Flickr/najeebkhan2009

With the numbers of one-horned rhinos and tigers dwindling, the World Wildlife Fund of Nepal is planning on launching two unmanned drones to patrol forests for poachers, AFP reports.The aircrafts will be equipped with cameras and GPS used for capturing video and photographs and will be able to stay in the air for about 45 minutes.



The drone will also be quite small, with a wingspan of only six and a half feet and a flight range of 15.5 miles. Maximum altitude will hover around 650 feet.

While the word “drone” may fill many with dread, the scientists behind the plan told the BBC that the choice to use the drones was simple: they only cost $2,500.

