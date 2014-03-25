What William Shatner Will Think About During His 'Moment Of Darkness' [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The World Wildlife Foundation has a new campaign from the Toronto agency john st. promoting Earth Hour, scheduled for Saturday, March 29, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m, during which the WWF is asking people to turn their lights out in an acknowledgment of climate change. In the ads, celebrities like Jason Priestly and William Shatner say what they will think about during their “moments of darkness.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz took a deep dive into the decline of anti-drug ads on television these days. According to a recent study, Schultz writes, only 32% of 8th graders reported weekly exposure to anti-drug ads in 2013, compared with 76% in 2003.

Digiday looks at major publishers’ practice of allowing their reporters to see traffic data for their stories.

AgencySpy reports that CP+B Europe president Darin Brown has left the agency after more than three years in that role.

The National Parks Service has a new logo as part of a rebranding from Grey New York.

Facebook VP of ads product marketing Brian Boland wrote an op-ed at Ad Age saying that in the multi-screen world, cookies are no longer an adequate measurement tool. He said Facebook will be introducing a “people-based” measurement tool in the near future.

Sony purchased the rights to make a movie based on a New York Times article about Brian Krebs, the cybersecurity blogger who exposed the credit card breach at Target this past December.

The Oakland Athletics debuted a funny new campaign from Hub Strategy that highlights the personalities of the team’s players and their “Green Collar” brand of baseball. The back-to-back American League West division champions will face strong advertising competition this year from their on-field rivals, the Seattle Mariners, whose “Mariners Baseball” ads are consistently great.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.