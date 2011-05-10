WWE WrestleMania XXVII DVD Set Released Today

The biggest pro wrestling event of 2011 comes to home video today. The WWE WrestleMania 27 DVD and Blu Ray sets will be released today. WWE fans will have a few WrestleMania 27 options to choose from. There are 2-Disc, 3-Disc, and Blu Ray editions of the WWE’s blockbuster event of 2011.



WWE fans upset about the lack of Hall of Fame coverage on WWE.com will once again have the option to see the entire ceremony on DVD and Blu Ray. The WrestleMania 27 Collector’s Edition DVD and Blu Ray will feature an entire disc dedicated to the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with full speeches from the entire class.

The WWE will be releasing a standard two-disc WrestleMania 27 DVD. The two-disc set will feature the entire WrestleMania 27 event with extras. The big difference between the two and three disc set is the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame. As I am writing this now, it looks like there is only a couple of dollars difference between the two so I’d recommend going with the collector’s cut for the ceremony.

