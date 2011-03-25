Jeff Hardy or Snooki...What's the Difference?

Did the WWE get snookered? Dave Meltzer reports that Snooki showed up three hours late to a WWE video shoot and was drinking like a fish during and after the gig. Wrestling bloggers and media have buried TNA lately for their issues with Jeff Hardy. Are the WWE any better by using Snooki?



On the surface this probably seems like a dumb question. The WWE is using Snooki for one match on one night. However that one match happens to take place on the biggest stage in pro wrestling. The WWE is giving the Jersey Shore star a promotional vehicle that millions of entertainers and pro wrestlers would die for. What if it was Jeff Hardy getting that spot, ready to return at WrestleMania after leaving TNA?

What is the difference? Well the difference is unlike Hardy, Snooki promotes a party lifestyle heavy on drinking. Let’s face it, Nicole Polizzi isn’t a star because she is a great singer, dancer, or has some kind of amazing talent. Polizzi is a star because as Snooki she has miraculously turned into American teenagers’ favourite drunk. Is it just me or does it seem a bit hypocritical for a company that enforces a WWE Wellness Policy to knowingly do business with someone who makes her living getting drunk at parties or on national television?

