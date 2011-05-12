WWE Tough Enough Cast Indy Wrestling Videos

Thanks to the research of a good friend and You Tube, I have compiled a collection of matches and promos featuring the WWE 2011 Tough Enough cast wrestling on the independents prior to entering Stone Cold’s ring. Just how far have some of these kids come? Watch these 24 videos and judge for yourself.



The difference between the 2011 WWE Tough Enough and past seasons is the amount of pro wrestling experience that the fourteen cast members prior to entering the contest. Most of the kids have experience inside of the ring, yet other than Matt Cappiccioni, most fans have never seen them in action. That changes today.

So check out the collection of videos featuring Tough Enough 2011 contestants; Ivelisse Velez, Eric Watts, Ryan Howe, A.J. Kirsch, Christina Crawford, Matt Cappiccioni, Luke Robinson and Martin Casaus from their independent pro wrestling days prior to Tough Enough. There are plenty of other videos out there on You Tube if you want to do some research.

