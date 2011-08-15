WWE SummerSlam 2011 Results - Kevin Nash Returns, Alberto Del Rio Cashes In!

-If CM Punk loses, I riot. Not really. I’ll just express anti-mirth and go back to reading about NFL injury updates. But you can riot if you wish. Steal me something nice.



-Live from Los Angeles, CA. The crowd should be here in the third inning and they’ll leave—oh, wait, the Dodgers aren’t playing

-Michael Cole, Jerry Lawler, and Booker T call the action. Just having Jim Ross’ voice in these opening hype videos adds gravitas and makes the matches seem important. But you can see how Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn would find him too Southern and ancient.

