WWE SummerSlam 2011 Main Event Revealed

With three months to go, the WWE reportedly has firm plans in place for SummerSlam 2011. Alberto Del Riowill get the headlining slot against a familiar face to WWE main-events.



According to numerous reports, John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio will headline SummerSlam 2011. The match will likely be the first in what will wind up being a very lengthy feud that could take them all the way through the Royal Rumble. The match gives Cena a fresh opponent and Del Rio fans some new hope that their Mexican hero will get some WWE gold after all.

This SummerSlam match has been rumoured a while now, even before WrestleMania 27. Del Rio has been the hottest heel in the company all year. Del Rio really turned the corner with the build up to the Royal Rumble. Once he started appearing on RAW regularly, he captured the attention of the entire WWE universe. The only thing he has yet to capture would be a WWE championship.



