Nude photos of two WWE stars surface after alleged social media hack

WWE star Seth Rollins’ social media accounts were reportedly hacked Monday night, leaking nude photos of up-and-coming model and wrestler Zahra Schreiber, a developmental talent with the WWE’s NXT branch.

Later, Rollins’ fiancée, Leighla Schultz, posted nude photos of Rollins from her social media accounts, supposedly in retaliation.

There were also posts from Schultz on a friend’s Facebook mocking Rollins, according to the New York Daily News.

According to Uproxx, in response to tweets asking whether Schultz had intended to tweet the photos of Rollins, she responded that she “definitely did,” but the tweet seems to have been deleted.

Rollins tweeted later Monday night apologizing for the photos, suggesting he had been hacked:

I would like to apologise to all the WWE fans and my family and friends for private photographs that were distributed without my consent.

— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 10, 2015

Schreiber has yet to comment on the photos.

There is no update thus far on any action the WWE will take on the matter.

