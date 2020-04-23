Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL, but WWE says the reigning 24/7 Champion still must be ready to defend his title 'anytime, anywhere'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut at WrestleMania in 2017.

Rob Gronkowski is set to come out of retirement to join former Patriots teammate Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 NFL season.

Since leaving the NFL, Gronkowski had become a semi-regular featured player in the WWE, even winning the 24/7 Championship, which as the name implies, can be contested anytime, anywhere.

In a statement, WWE congratulated Gronkowski for his return to the NFL, but reminded him that he will still have to be prepared to defend his belt, even if he were challenged on an NFL field.

On Twitter, WWE fans and NFL fans alike fantasized about what Gronkowski defending the title mid-game could look like.

Rob Gronkowski is ready for his return to the NFL.

The former Patriots tight end hasn’t played since the Pats win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, but on Tuesday,news quickly broke that he had worked out a deal to have New England trade him to Tampa Bay so he could rejoin quarterback Tom Brady as a Buccaneer.

While Gronkowski’s reintroduction to the NFL is great news for Brady and Buccaneers fans, one thread is still left hanging from his days of retirement – his WWE career.

Gronkowski had become more involved with WWE in recent months, even winning the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania in early April, a title that he still holds as of this writing. After news of his plans to join the Buccaneers broke, WWE congratulated Gronkowski, but reminded him of the terms of his championship reign.

As its name suggests, the 24/7 Championship can be contested at any time, and in any place.

“Congratulations to @RobGronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football,” WWE said in a statement.

“Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @TomBrady… anytime, anywhere.”

On Twitter, fans were quick to fantasize about the possibility of Gronkowski being forced to defend his title on the field.

Possibilities: 1. Gronk must drop the 24/7 Belt

2. Gronk defends the belt on off days, Rodman style

3. The 24/7 belt gets passed around the NFL based on who tackles and (as such) pins whoever holds the belt. — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) April 21, 2020

My hope now is everytime someone tackles Rob Gronkowski is they try to pin him to become the new WWE 24/7 champion pic.twitter.com/bgKgEl6Nyv — Zach Stone (@ZStoneAtHome) April 21, 2020

Rob Gronkowski is the current WWE 24/7 champion. Could a player pin him during a preseason game on FOX and become champion? @WrestlingInc @RajGiri_303 — "Essential"/ Disposable Double A (@DoubleAUB) April 22, 2020

me running out to challenge Rob Gronkowski for the wwe 24/7 title after he’s traded to the bucs pic.twitter.com/CR5uCuzPm3 — Ben Banjodome owner of the Bensdale Banjodome (@Harold_Leader_) April 21, 2020

Day 1 of bucs training camp Brady to Gronkowski to win the 24/7 title #WWE pic.twitter.com/1hogYvzALM — Ramon Howell (@ItzRazorRamon) April 22, 2020

While the idea of Gronkowski getting pinned while celebrating a touchdown in the end zone is fun to imagine, chances are it’s not going to happen.

Still, WWE will have to find a way to get the belt off of Gronk at some point in the near future – which WWE superstar is capable of taking down an NFL tight end?

We’ll likely find out soon enough.

