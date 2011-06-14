WWE RAW Results - Miz In Piper's Pit, Punk Pins Cena

-Live from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island



-This is the only week I will acknowledge Nickelback. Can we get someone more bad arse, like…..I don’t know, My Chemical Romance?

-STONE COLD! STONE COLD! Steve Austin is in charge! Why do they use the Disturbed version of his song for cut scenes, but not his entrance? What gives?

–The Miz kicks off for the Sports Entertainment Rant Session (aka SERS, which isn’t as deadly as SARS but is just as aggravating), and he’s not happy with Stone Cold for his biased officiating. Nope, he’s pretty steamed in fact. Miz immediately sells the “All Star” aspect of the show by declaring himself a true “All Star”. Maybe it’s like the NFL Pro Bowl where Miz was a sixth alternate that replaced Darwin Walker. But he’s here to call out Stone Cold, because heels have a great track record for surviving that. Miz demands AN APOLOGY. I’ll bet this is the one time where Austin takes a step back, ponders the error of his ways, and follows through on said apology.

