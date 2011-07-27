WWE RAW July 25 Results - New WWE Champions, CM Punk Returns!

Live from Hampton, VA



MATCH 1: REY MYSTERIO VS. THE MIZ (WWE CHAMPIONSHIP)

Seems like more fans cared about CM Punk at an indy show, since the idea of “new WWE Champion crowned Monday!” wasn’t exactly beaten around over the weekend on the ‘net. And they say belts aren’t important. Cole even guarantees a new champion, which, given the bait-and-switchery of this company, is risky. As a match, I may not have opened with it, but it was an exciting way to begin the show, and, actually, it could set up story opportunities as the show goes along. Miz, especially, looked far better than his critics would dare give him credit for, adapting well to a fluid main event style.

I especially liked the slingshot powerbomb he added to his repertoire. Down the stretch, the excitement was drawn out perfectly, with Rey hobbling Miz en route to the 619 and top rope dive to become WWE Champion. After lots of mixed reactions in recent times for Mysterio, it was good to see him get a respectable pop upon winning. I’d like to see Rey/Miz again sometime, especially for the title.

Continue reading & watch the video at Camel Clutch Blog →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.