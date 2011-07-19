WWE RAW July 18 Results - Triple H Returns, Vince McMahon Fired

WWE Raw, 7/18/11, Green Bay, WI



OPENING SEGMENT: VINCE MCMAHON IS NOT HAPPY

In a rather short opening segment, McMahon brought out Johnny Laryngitis, and the whole roster was backstage watching, thus giving it a special feel. In short, CM Punk is a jerk, John Cena let everyone down, and there’s now a tournament to determine a new champion. Crowd doesn’t like that one.

I like the idea, because you could create a new champ, and have Punk return to rub it in that he was never beaten. Of course, the internet crowd is going to view this as a screw-you to Punk, but oh well. I think it leads to Punk’s return as a superhero, in any event.

