WWE RAW Cancelled Due To Snowstorm

BREAKING: Just got texts telling me #RAW in Hartford, CT canceled due to the weather. Talent told to stay in hotel & off roads @TribSports — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2015

WWE is cancelling its RAW event tonight at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, due to the looming snowstorm scheduled to hit the Northeast late Monday night into Tuesday.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has issued a travel ban beginning at 9pm.

With RAW airing live at 8pm it’s unlikely that fans will be able to override the travel ban to attend the event at the XL center.

