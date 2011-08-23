WWE RAW August 22 Results - Cena Beats Punk...Finally

-Live from Edmonton…………….Alberta, Canada



Opening Segment: Alberto Del Rio and John Cena

I guess we’re back to ‘WCW Rules’ where the luchador curtain jerks. John Cena gets a little “shooty” and deconstructs Del Rio’s character (“You don’t even know the name of that car”) and puts over CM Punk as being his only equal in the company

That brings Punk out, which should placate those who feel he was being shifted out of the main event with his Nash side-feud. Punk doesn’t appreciate the gladhanding from Cena, and accuses him of trying to horn on “HIS” shot.

What it boils down to is the “textgate” mystery of Punk figuring that it was a company conspiracy to put the title on Del Rio at SummerSlam 2011. Both men want a shot, and Del Rio blows off both challenges.

