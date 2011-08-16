WWE RAW August 15 Results - Did Triple H Text Kevin Nash?

-Live from San Diego, CA



-Your hosts are Michael Cole, Jerry Lawler, and Jim Ross.

Opening Segment: Triple H Address

So the crux of Triple H’s speech is he had no idea Kevin Nash was going to interfere, he apologizes to John Cena for missing the foot on the ropes, and generally pleads innocence. Then Alberto Del Rio comes out to gloat. I like that the fans don’t want him to be champion because they “hate him”, which is precisely the point of a heel champion. I like Del Rio promising to take pictures with all the fans and their children, which makes him sound like Kurt Angle meets Gloria Pritchett. The San Diego crowd’s creating good heat for tonight’s match, which makes it a hotbed for the continuation of last night’s unexplained storyline.

