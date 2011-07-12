WWE RAW 7/11 Results - Punk & McMahon Negotiate

WWE RAW July 11, 2011 Live from Boston, MA



OPENING SEGMENT: CM PUNK’S CONTRACT NEGOTIATION

CM Punk proves once again that his finger is on the pulse of forward thinking, doing so by lugging a Jimmy Hart-standard megaphone to the ring, should WWE cut off his live mic. Punk’s speech, reiterating the points he made the previous time he had open season on the stick. Following that, Punk entertained the idea of Vince McMahon offering him a crazy-good contract to stick around, and intimated that Vince may need to join his own personal Kiss My A$$ club. This brought out John Cena, to a gi-normous mixed reaction, to stand up to Punk, essentially to tell him that victory on Sunday is by no means guaranteed. After the two exchanged pleasantries, the Raw GM, via Michael Cole, said that Vince was on his way to the arena, and that Cena would have a match tonight: a handicap match.

SEGMENT RATING: 9/10 (Hot crowd, but not as revolutionary as the promo two weeks ago. But what COULD be?)

