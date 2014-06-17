WWE Wrestling Legend Comes Out As Gay

Wrestling legend Pat Patterson, 73, came out during an emotional scene on the finale of the reality show “

Legends’ House” after hiding his sexuality for over 50 years.

While seated at a table with fellow WWE stars “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, and Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart, Patterson revealed:

“From where I come from, I had nothing, no family, no money, and I ended up [working] with Vince [McMahon] … to me, that was the biggest achievement of my life. But there’s more to that. Sitting here tonight, I’m going to say something I would never want to say. For once in my life I’m going to be me. I survived all this being gay.”

An emotional Patterson then said he has had a secret partner for 40 years, who recently died after a heart attack.

“I survived the business. I did, I’m so proud of me. It’s tough guys, it was tough,” he said. “I

gave my life to the business and I don’t regret nothing. For the rest of my life I want to be happy.”

Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 and was the first Intercontinental Champion, according to E! Online. He went on to help create the Royal Rumble event and currently serves as a WWE executive.

Watch the emotional clip below:

