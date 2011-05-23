WWE Over The Limit Results - Cena & Orton Retain

The WWE followed up its Extreme Rules pay per view with Over the Limit 2011. For about 140 minutes I felt like I was watching one of the best WWE shows in a long time. Then it was time The Miz vs. John Cena in an I Quit Match.



Here is my ongoing WWE Over the Limit play by play, written as the show took place.

R Truth vs. Rey Mysterio opens the show. R-Truth hits the ring and cuts a promo. Truth is getting a lot of heat, tons of “What?” chants. Truth’s promo was pretty funny but it dragged a little bit for an opener. He talked of a conspiracy, dancing, parking, and told “little Jimmy” to shut up. Truth was pretty funny when he accused the fans of trying to make him go “cuckoo!”

The match didn’t open well for Truth. Both guys mistimed the opening spot which will likely be blamed on Truth. Mysterio hit a rana to the floor early. Mysterio was caught in a Tree of Woe getting back into the ring. Booker T is a little verbose in the opener here. Mysterio reversed a charge into the turnbuckle but wound up being thrown to the floor of Truth. Cole pointed out Truth’s aggressive nature.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.