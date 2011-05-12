WWE Over The Limit Card Takes Shape

With less than two weeks to go, the WWE has finally gotten around to making matches for Over the Limit 2011. The card is beginning to take shape with four matches announced this week. Three WWE championships and a WWE Hall of Fame ring will be up for grabs at the annual WWE event.



As reported here on the Camel Clutch Blog, John Cena vs. The Miz in an I-Quit Match for the WWE championship will headline the event. This marks their third straight pay-per-view match and fourth televised match against one another since WrestleMania 27. The stipulation is fresh yet the feud has arguably ran its course.

In the current state of the WWE nothing is set in stone, especially when it comes to the RAW main-event. The Triple Threat Match at Extreme Rules was changed a week after it was originally announced. While I know there are still a lot of Miz-amaniacs out there, I don’t think anyone believes that The Miz has a chance of winning this match.

