Jerry Springer's new WWE Network show is going to be like 'The Soup' for professional wrestling

Following a record-breakingWrestlemania, WWE is injecting its WWE Network with asmatteringof new, original shows. The WWE Network charges subscribers $US9.99 per month, which grants them access not only to each month’s live pay-per-view event, but also to the company’s extensive library of archival material.

One of the new shows is “WWE Too Hot For TV,” hosted by Jerry Springer, whose own iconic syndicated talk show is now in its 25th season. In an interview with Business Insider, Springer said the the show’s format will feature him showcasing and commenting on outrageous classic clips from the WWE archive.

“The best parallel I can draw is that show ‘Talk Soup,’ which has been on for years,” Springer said, referencing the predecessor to the E! clip show “The Soup” hosted by Joel McHale. “I guess the only question I had is: why did it take us so long to think about that because it’s so obvious? It’s been so much entertainment for so many years.”

“It’s a natural fit. Truth is, our audiences overlap. They’re the same demographic. So yeah, it was easy to say ‘yes’ to.”

Springer is no stranger to WWE. He has made many appearances on the company’s televised events over the years, consistently to great fanfare. His last live appearance, in 2014, saw the TV host trying to motivate the feuding identical twin sisters known as the Bella Twins to reconcile their differences. As you can see below, it didn’t work.

“The Jerry Springer Show” is produced in Stamford, Connecticut, which is where WWE’s studios and corporate headquarters are located.

WWE is hoping the injection of fresh content will ease the concerns among stockholders regarding the rate of the network’s subscriber growth.

Springer’s new WWE Network show debuts on Monday, immediately following the end of “Monday Night Raw” on the USA Network.

We talked to Springer about what audiences can expect, along with his thoughts about where the WWE Network fits into the evolving media landscape, as well as Springer’s days as a young wrestling fan. You can listen to our full conversation with Springer below:

