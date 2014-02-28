The WWE Network Will Be A Revolutionary Digital Experience -- As Soon As It Gets Fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video World Wrestling Entertainment's new digital network arrived exactly when CEO Vince McMahon promised it would: Monday, February 24th. Since then, however, the WWE Network has been struggling with technical issues that have made the would-be revolutionary multimedia application inaccessible to paying customers hungry for content. For $US9.99 a month, the WWE Network offers access to its massive library of video content. This includes every Pay-Per-View event in the company's history, as well as Pay-Per-View events from its acquired companies World Championship Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling. The Network will also air live streams of future pay-per-views, including Wrestlemania 30, which retails at $US59.95. WWE would not provide Business Insider with specific numbers regarding subscriptions since the launch. The official WWE Network twitter account tweeted on Monday that the extraordinary demand was creating problems with processing orders.

Please be patient if ordering @WWENetwork as we're experiencing extremely high demand. Your order will be processed as soon as possible. -- WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 24, 2014

We will provide an update shortly for those experiencing @WWENetwork log-in problems. -- WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2014

By Tuesday we were able to successfully register and log in to the WWE Network, but that's when the real problems began. Although the Network's live-streaming function seemed to be working just fine, its highly-touted on-demand library definitely wasn't. Although the content was organised in a practical, user-friendly interface, we couldn't actually watch it. By Day 3 of the WWE Network's debut, we were able to successfully start an on-demand Pay-Per-View event. However, when we tried to scroll forward to navigate to a time code later in the title, it began a buffering process that spanned several minutes at least. WWE continues to acknowledge the problems by engaging with users via Twitter.The company would not release any specific details regarding the cause for the issues. Watch the video to see what the new site looks like and for a full review.

