WWE Money in the Bank 2011 Results & Report - CM Punk Wins!

After weeks of anticipation, CM Punk walked into the Allstate Arena on the final night of his World Wrestling Entertainment contract to challenge WWE champion John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank. How would the most-discussed storyline in years payoff? What two Superstars would obtain a Money in the Bank briefcase? There’s only one way to find out!



Punk and Cena start off with a little chain wrestling. Punk controls for the most part, but Cena tosses Punk to the ground and applies a chin lock. The crowd plagues him with “You Can’t Wrestling” chants. These chants quickly turn into a “CM PUNK” “Let’s go Cena” dueling chants, with 90% of the crowd chanting the former.

This crowd is INCREDIBLE.

