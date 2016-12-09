Why John Cena's 'SNL' hosting gig means big business for WWE

WWE superstar John Cena is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this Saturday on NBC. Cena will be the third WWE performer to host the show in history, after Hulk Hogan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Earlier this week at Business Insider’s annual flagship conference IGNITION, we caught up with WWE Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Wilson. We asked Wilson about the impact that Cena’s hosting gig could have on the WWE brand. She opened up about how important it is for the company’s performers to crossover into the mainstream and appeal to audiences outside of the world of sports entertainment.

