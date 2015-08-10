9 awesome facts about WWE superstar John Cena

Wrestler John Cena is one of the most popular superstars in the history of the WWE. Currently the United States Champion, Cena has held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship a record 12 times. Cena’s profile transcends the wrestling ring, as he has landed major roles in two 2015 movies: “Trainwreck” and “Sisters.”

Before he attempts to reclaim the WWE title in a “Championship for Championship” match versus the current champion Seth Rollins at Summerslam on Sunday August 23, check out some incredible facts about one of the biggest figures in sports entertainment.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

