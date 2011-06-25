WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results - Henry Pins Orton

We start the show with GM Teddy Long coming out to the ring. He tells us, because of what happened between Randy Orton and Christian at WWE Capitol Punishment last Sunday, he wants Christian in the ring. Christian comes out, demanding another shot at Randy Orton and the World Championship.



For those that don’t know, Christian was pinned by Orton at the PPV, despite both his hand and foot being under the bottom rope during the pinfall. Long tells Christian that, despite what happened, the ref’s decision is final. Makes sense, except for the part where it doesn’t. After an angry rant by Christian, the GM tells Christian that in order to get another shot at Orton, he has to beat Kane tonight, player. Since Undertaker’s basically retired, they have to go with Kane since he’s the default big scary guy on the show now.

We also learn that newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion Ezekiel Jackson will defend the belt against Wade Barrett in a rematch from this past Sunday. As long as Zeke isn’t given a microphone tonight, I have no complaints here.

