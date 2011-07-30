WWE Friday Night SmackDown July 29 Results - Triple H Appears

The July 29 Friday Night SmackDown show opens with the new COO (Chief Operating Officer) of WWE, Mr. Stephanie McMahon. I mean, Triple H. He begins to do the Vince McMahon/Buddy Rogers strut, which is admittedly a little funny. He tells us that, the more you try to fix things, the more screwed up they get. He says he’s going to start at the top and work his way down, starting with the World and WWE titles.



He tells us that the WWE title situation is complicated, as we have two champions, those being CM Punk and John Cena. He says both have legitimate claims to the belt, and that he doesn’t know what he’s going to do yet, but will have a solution by Monday night, of course. He begins to discuss the World Championship, which results in the current titleholder, Christian, coming out.

