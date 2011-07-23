WWE Friday Night SmackDown July 22 Results & Recap

Welcome back for the 7-22-11 edition of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown! recap. Before I get into this, there are a few things I’d like to address. First off, if you missed the Money in the Bank PPV, you missed one hell of a show.Honestly, I haven’t been so emotionally invested in a show since “ECW One Night Stand 2005″.



Aside from a throw-away Divas title match and a meaningless match between The Big Show and Mark Henry, it was an outstanding PPV. Secondly, whether this angle with CM Punk is a work, a shoot, or a work-shoot, it is the best angle I’ve seen since the original nWo, and it has truly turned “Monday Night RAW” into must-see TV.

