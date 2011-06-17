WWE Flashback: Spectrum Wrestling June 1986

We are going back in time today and taking a look at WWF 1980s wrestling from the Philadelphia Spectrum. Hulk Hogan headlines a stacked show with a WrestleMania 2 rematch against King Kong Bundy while “Macho Man” Randy Savage provides the support with an intercontinental title defence against Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff.



Dick Graham and Gorilla Monsoon open up the show talking about how big tonight’s show. Graham praises Gorilla for putting together such a great show while Gorilla corrects him and says it was the WWF, not him. Gorilla says that Randy Savage’s reign may be over because Mr. Wonderful doesn’t take a backseat to anyone and that King Kong Bundy is looking for the Hulkster. Dick says that something is going to be decided one way or the other. Talk about going out on a limb.

Hank Kropinski welcomes us to the Spectrum. I either watched or attended every WWF show in Philly during this time and I can’t ever recall seeing this guy before.

Brickhouse Brown vs. Moondog Rex opens the show. Yes, the same Brickhouse from Memphis. I completely forgot he was in the WWF. Gorilla points out his terrific amateur background and puts Brick over as “one of the best male dancers in south Florida”, comparing him to the Chippendales. I couldn’t make this up if I tried.

