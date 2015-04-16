WWE fans storm the ring and wrestle each other at 'Smackdown' taping in London

A group of WWE fans stormed the ring during Tuesday’s taping of “Smackdown” in London.
The fans interrupted a tag-team match that pitted John Cena and Daniel Bryan against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd. One video surfaced online, wherein one of the fans performs The Rock’s finishing move known as the “Rock Bottom” on another.
Moment you get random invaders on #WWESmackdown
