It's Wrestlemania week -- here's what everyone gets wrong about the WWE being fake

Through its live shows, television broadcasts, and digital network, WWE entertains thousands of fans every week.

Some people still view WWE as entertainment for people on the lower end of the intellectual spectrum. One reason for this is the misperception that those who watch the product think it is “real.” Of course, many of the children who enjoy WWE programming may indeed think they are seeing actual conflicts being resolved through in-ring combat. The truth is that most adult fans realise it is all a big production.

In the past few years, WWE cofounder Vince McMahon has loosened his grip on the perception that what you see on TV is “real,” as he has recently begun to allow his talent roster to participate in interviews in which performers break character and discuss the business in a real-world context.

