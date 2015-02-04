Here's what everyone gets wrong about the WWE being fake

Through its live shows, television broadcasts and digital network, the WWE entertains thousands of fans every week.

Some people still view the WWE as entertainment for people on the lower end of the intellectual spectrum. One reason for this is the misperception that everyone who watches the product thinks it is actually “real.” Of course, many of the children who enjoy WWE programming may indeed think they’re seeing actual conflicts being resolved through in-ring combat. The truth is that the majority of adult fans realise that it’s all a big production.

In the last few years, WWE co-founder Vince McMahon has loosened his grip on the perception that what you see on TV is “real,” as he has recently begun to allow his talent roster to participate in interviews where they break character and discuss the business in a real-world context.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.