WWE Draft 2011 Preview & Analysis

Business is about to pick up! The 2011 WWE Draft will take place tonight live on RAW and it is time to start making predictions. This year’s draft will go down as one of the most critical in WWE history. With declining business, descending ratings, and the early exit of a WWE megastar, changes couldn’t come faster in the WWE.



There is no real way to predict this year’s WWE draft due to the format. It isn’t as if guys will be drafted like in professional sports by choice. Nope, instead draft picks will be determined “randomly” by a computer. So with that said let’s take a look at some moves that need to be made, moves that don’t need to be made, and a few possible shakeups we could see coming out of the draft.

This big need this year is no secret. Edge has left SmackDown without an elite full time WWE superstar. Sure, there is The Undertaker but notice that I said the words “full time.” The Undertaker only wrestles sporadically throughout the year so he won’t do. Taking Edge off of the roster leaves an incredibly solid lineup of utility players with no real home run hitters. So who can go over to SmackDown and plug that sinking ship?

