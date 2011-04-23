WWE Draft 2011 Predictions

The 2011 WWE Draft is just days away after it was unexpectedly announced on this past Monday’s RAW. Obviously wrestling fans have to wonder if it was a case of the WWE having to do the draft earlier then they wanted with Edge having to retire unexpectedly a couple weeks ago. It has left the SmackDown with a gaping hole on their roster, one that has to be filled by sending a “big name” from RAW over to the blue brand. With that being said lets take a look at some predictions for this year’s 2011 WWE Draft.

From RAW to Smackdown:

Randy Orton

“The Viper” has been stale as of late despite having a pretty good feud with CM Punk the last couple of months. For some reason the fans never really seemed to grab this feud like they should have which is a shame because I feel both wrestlers have done a great job. I feel like Orton is SmackDown bound after the announcement of him and CM Punk’s match at Extreme Rules being a “Last Man Standing Match” & the final match in this feud.

