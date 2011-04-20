WWE Draft 2011 Announced For Next RAW

The 2011 WWE Draft will take place April 25 on WWE RAW. The draft comes one week before Extreme Rules and will be used to fill the top spot on SmackDown. The change in plans is a reaction to the sudden retirement of WWE superstar, Edge.



The news about next Monday’s Draft conflicts with original reports that penned the draft in June. The draft has bounced around to various months over the course of its history, but the draft will take place for the second year in a row less than a month after WrestleMania. I’d expect lots of changes for the 2011 WWE Draft.

It is also real interesting that the WWE would have their annual draft take place a week before their next pay per view. The results of the draft could make the matchups at Extreme Rules 2011 inconsequential, thus killing potential interest in the show.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.