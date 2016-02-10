Watch WWE superstar Daniel Bryan announce his retirement due to concussion risk

WWE superstar Daniel Bryan announced his retirement in an emotional segment on “Monday Night Raw” on the USA Network. The 34 year-old former WWE Heavyweight Champion cited the risks he faces from suffering concussions as the reason he is choosing to retire from the squared circle.

During the broadcast, WWE reported that the hashtag #ThankYouDanielBryan became the number one worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Video courtesy of WWE.



