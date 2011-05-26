WWE Considering Bruno Sammartino & Brock Lesnar DVDs

The WWE will send out fan surveys from time to time to get feedback on possible ideas. The latest WWE fan survey is about upcoming DVD releases. While the WWE has yet to commit to any of these, there are some fascinating DVD ideas on the table that are both exciting and a little surprising.



Topping the list is an idea to do a DVD collection paying tribute to former WWWF world champion, the Living Legend Bruno Sammartino. The WWE included Bruno Sammartino in the list of home video subjects currently under consideration. The DVD would mark the first WWE home video spotlighting Bruno in over 25 years. The WWE have produced DVDs on the Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage without any involvement from the wrestlers so it is highly likely that if the video is produced that Bruno would not be involved with the project.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is another subject currently on the table for WWE home video. The WWE did release Brock Lesnar – Here Comes the Pain

back in 2003. Lesnar left the WWE in 2004 so it would be hard to justify putting together a brand new DVD on the former WWE world champion

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.