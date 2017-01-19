WWE's marketing and revenue boss says its content output has doubled in the last 5 years, all thanks to digital

Each year, The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas showcases the innovation and technology that is changing the world — and the way companies do business.

At CES 2017, Business Insider spoke with advertising and marketing executives from a variety of industries to discuss their challenges, successes, and strategies for navigating the current digital landscape.

We sat down with Michelle Wilson, the chief revenue and marketing officer of WWE, who explained how new tech is disrupting her business, requiring the professional wrestling entertainment company to think differently about how it produces content on different channels. Its 120-strong digital team is now bigger than its TV production unit.

“When we look five years ago, we were putting out about 750 hours of original content every year, which is a lot,” Wilson said. “Fast-forward to today, we’re putting out double that, about 1,500 hours of original content that’s both long-form for TV, but we’re putting out just as much content short-form on YouTube and Snapchat.”

Wilson said WWE “love[s]” Snapchat and is working to create original shows for the photo and video-sharing app. WWE is also utilising Facebook Live to take fans “behind the curtain.” Next on the list is virtual reality, an opportunity Wilson thinks is only one to three years away from really taking off.

