WWE Changes Another Pay-Per-View Event, But Will It Work?

WWE has yet again changed re-branded another pay-per view. Their June event has been called Fatal Four Way. This year, according to the WWE website, the June 19 event to be held in Washington, DC will be called “Capitol Punishment.” I remember World Championship Wrestling giving their pay-per view events and Clash of the Championship events themed names in conjunction with the city they were holding that show in.



It seems that WWE is not only going a little old-school and attempting to re-brand to fit their new ‘entertainment’ re-branding, but also to hopefully generate more buys for Fatal Four Way which last year according to several sources, including The Wrestling Observer, had 143,000 buys, making this the lowest number of buys for a WWE PPV ever. If Capitol Punishment is successful, I would guess that WWE will keep the name for 2012, but also begin to slowly re-brand more pay-per-view shows that have had lackluster numbers, such as Bragging Rights which seems to be more like Survivor Series in a sense.

There has been a lot of discussion among the wrestling industry about how both WWE and TNA need to cut down the number of pay-per view events each year due to increased prices and low buy rates.

